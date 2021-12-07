The C. L. Hoover Opera House, a Junction City landmark on the State Register of Historic Places, is expanding with a new building, purchased last week.
On Nov. 30, the directors and board members of the opera house purchased 131 W. 7th St. The building was previously owned by Sheila Burdett and rented out to Accessible Home Health Care. The business will continue to rent the space until renovations start taking place next year, Sheila Markley, development director, said.
The expansion will support the opera house’s rapidly growing education programs, including ASTRA, which recently put on a free showing of the musical Matilda on Nov. 19, and a Pre-K theatre program called A.I.M.
“This fall semester, we added a Pre-K music, movement and theater little class,” Markley said. “Next semester, we’re adding a 4th and 5th grade after-school program and a Fine Arts Academy, which is basically private lessons.”
The building expansion will also benefit two other local organizations, The Junction City Arts Council and Little Theater, which have long made use of the Opera House’s facilities and provide opportunities for community members to participate in fine arts, music, theater and dancing. Both are currently utilizing office space, but do not have easy access. This upcoming project will allow the front office space they need.
“(The opera house) is a community center,” Markley said. “This is how we are looking at it.”
The new additions will include two rehearsal rooms, office space and some renovations to the current building.
“There is no custodial closet on the first floor of the building,” Joe Markley, director of the opera house said. “We are taking some room to do that. And then the kitchen area will become a dedicated green room, which is right off the stage.”
A new kitchen will be built to allow those who rent space for weddings and other ceremonies to bring in caterers. However, the house directors’ main goal with the upcoming renovations is to support their youth programs.
“We want to have everything we’ve been doing, but we really feel like education and youth is where our focus needs to be,” Joe Markley added. “I think having what we’re doing in education, people see that.”
The project is estimated at 1.75 million dollars, but will be almost entirely funded through grants and donations. A former student of the Markley’s donated $250,000 toward completion and has promised another donation of the same amount as long as it is matched by the opera house. The staff is currently devising a plan to reach out to former donors and continuing to seek out grants to meet the target price.
“I think people had to see the need,” Markley said. “Beside just the youth that are being served, we can also better serve our other patrons, or our adult patrons.”
The staff plan to begin construction a year from now with a potential completion date in 2023. It is currently in the second phase of drawings, bringing it closer to a final design development of the space. After that, the opera house staff will begin searching for contractors to handle all aspects of the renovation. The Markley’s said they intend to hire locally.
