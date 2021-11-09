The Geary County Veterans Alliance will hold their yearly Veterans Day program at the C. L. Hoover Opera House at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Dr. Jerome Kinzey, veteran, will be the guest speaker at the event. Kinzey, CEO of Kinzey Consultants Group LLC. Served in the U.S. Army for more than 25 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2012.
The American Legion Memorial Post #40 of Leonardville will do the Presentation of Colors. Eszter Blair, commander of American Legion Memorial Post #40 will give the Pledge of Allegiance and Dale Dubois, member of J. C. Naz Church, will sing the National Anthem. Invocation and Benediction will be by Lee Allen, also a member of J. C. Naz Church. Music will be provided by “Quittin Time” Brian Clark, M. L. Stahl and Bob Cerevera.
David Drummond, who was the guest speaker in 2018, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies this year.
Drummond served on the staff and faculty of the US Army Command and General Staff College for more than 30 years. He served first as the registrar in support of the worldwide nonresident program. This was followed by stint as an instructor, committee chief and deputy director in the Department of Logistics and Resource Operations. He completed his 42 years of federal service as the deputy director of the Command and General Staff School and retired on June 2, 2006.
