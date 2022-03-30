The C. L. Hoover Opera House is the receipt of major donations, which will help with renovation costs.
The Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park donated $200,000 toward the renovation of 131 W. 7the St., adjacent to the Opera House. This work is being done to create room for the growing youth education programs.
The Opera House has also received a donation of $250,000 from Michelle Munson and Serban Simu. Michelle Munson, daughter of Charles and Deanna Munson, grew up in the Junction City area and was a Chapman High School student of Joe and Sheila Markley, directors of the Opera House. Her genius has led to great success along with her husband, Simu, in California.
“Michelle is passionate about her hometown and especially keeping the arts alive for the youth in our community,” Sheila Markley said.
Michelle Munson and Simu have also offered an additional $250,000 in matching funds. Any donations received toward this goal will be matched dollar for dollar.
Work on the plans for the addition are proceeding with the architectural firm of Bruce McMillan. The goal is to begin the renovation in November.
“While we are well on our way towards the money needed for this project – the costs of the renovation have been estimated at about two million dollar – we are not finished,” Joe Markley said.
If anyone has an interest in supporting this work at the Opera House, contact directors Joe or Sheila Markley. They can be reached at the Opera House at 785-238-3906 or by email at director@jcoperahouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.