TOPEKA – On Aug. 15, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) launched a statewide digital campaign to raise awareness of the health risks of tobacco use and connect users with the Kansas Tobacco Quitline (KanQuit).
KanQuit is a free service that offers confidential help to quit tobacco to all Kansas residents 18 and older through online and telephone programs. Additional benefits are available to patients with qualifying mental illnesses or substance abuse conditions, including ADHD, bipolar disorder, depression, drug or alcohol abuse disorder (SUD), anxiety, PTSD and schizophrenia. In Kansas, 24.6 percent of adults use tobacco products, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes1, and almost one-third (31.4 percent) of adults with poor mental health* smoke. That is more than double the prevalence among adults without poor mental health (13.6 percent).2
In addition to reaching tobacco users directly, KDHE is arming health care providers with information, training and tools to help their patients choose KanQuit. Health care providers play a critical role in helping tobacco users understand the health risks of tobacco products and helping them access free help to support their quit journey. One in every four Kansas Tobacco Quitline participants heard about the program from a healthcare professional,3 and 8.1 percent of Quitline participants are referred directly to the program by their provider.4
The KanQuit program offers tips and tools to support providers working with patients to quit tobacco. The program features the Kansas Tobacco Cessation Help (KaTCH) Online Training, a free self-directed training accredited for two hours medical CME, nursing CNE and pharmacy CPE.
KDHE is providing materials that can be displayed in clinic settings, including posters and fact sheets. KDHE needs participation from primary care, dental and behavioral health care providers and independent pharmacists throughout the state to make this an urgent conversation with patients.
The promotional campaign aligns with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Tips from Former Smokers ® (Tips®) national annual campaign. The Tips® campaign profiles real people living with serious long-term health effects from tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Ads will run online through September 30.
For information about KanQuit, visit KSquit.org.
*Poor mental health is defined as reporting 14 or more days of mental health as not good.
