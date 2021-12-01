Central National Bank hired a new member of the customer service team in Junction City, Retail Field Manager Laura Thomas.
Thomas moved to Junction City 23 years ago, when her father decided to return to his hometown following his service in the Navy. Both of her parents graduated from Junction City High School and were eager to return home to Kansas. Thomas has previous retail banking experience, but most recently worked for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I joined the Central National Bank team a couple of months ago, and I have been working hard to learn more about our customer relationships so I can continue to provide the level of service that Joel Poole did previously in this role,” said Thomas. “Joel’s role at Central has changed, and his expertise is going to be utilized in treasury management, which actually means we will get to work together with our business customers. I’m excited to be a part of the team.”
Thomas spent five years in New Mexico managing two travel centers prior to returning to Junction City to the Chamber position. She lives in rural Geary County and is married with four daughters. When she’s not serving her community, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading and doing just about anything outdoors.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Laura to our Central National Bank – Junction City team. With her past experience and customer focused approach, she has jumped right in and is already making positive impacts within the organization,” said Lindsey Snider, Junction City Market President. “She is a bright, young leader who is going to serve our employees and customers well.”
Central National Bank is based out of Junction City, Kansas. Founded in 1884, Central National Bank has bank locations in 23 communities across Kansas and Nebraska. Their mission is to support and strengthen local communities through employee involvement, corporate citizenship and technological innovation.
