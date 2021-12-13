Chapman High School had a total of 280 shoppers come last week to take items that people donated for those in need this holiday season.
On Tuesday, they had 111 shoppers, and on Wednesday, they had 57 Shoppers. On Thursday, the final day, they had 112 shoppers stop by to pick up items.
Thursday, the school nice was able to hand out fresh fruit from FFA for the shoppers. Each shopper received around four pieces of fruit.
“All the items donated were so nice and enjoyed by our shoppers. They are sleeping warmer with blankets, have a Christmas tree in their house, have a desk to do homework on, have gifts to give family members, have toys and great educational materials to help teach their children, have warm coats and clothes,” said Sonya Anders, teacher at Chapman High School. “Thanks for all the great donations this year, that equaled over 3,325 lbs.”
Anders said they have about 750 lbs. of items left that will be going to locations that continue to help those in need in Abilene and Junction City.
“This year we didn’t have students there during shopping after school to keep the students and shoppers all safe, so Dale, my husband helped me in the evenings.” Anders said. “He was a great helper for me and was excellent help for our shoppers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.