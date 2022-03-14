Participants in KCDA State Honor Choir from Chapman Middle School (from left to right) row 1: Chase O’Connor, Victoria Howard, Charles Strauss; row 2: Andrea Bourque and Aiden Werner; row 3: Jade Beary and Madison Messerly; row 4: Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Victoria Morgan and Destiny Boyer; row 5: Tava Gustafson, Linda Cuevas and Cady Marston.
Students from Chapman High School participated in both KMEA High School State Treble Honor Choir and KMEA High School State Mixed Choir. Pictured left to right, row 1: Alaina Smith, Gretchen Hill and Summer Diaz (medal denotes third-year participation at State); row 2: Trevor Mead, Steven (Tate) Milton and Ethan Hamilton. Not shown: Taya Rowley.
Courtesy Photo
Participants in KMEA Middle Level State Honor Choir from left to right: Donovan Brabender, Declan Martin and Jaxon Foy.
Courtesy Photo
Students from Chapman High School and Chapman Middle School auditioned and qualified for Kansas All-State Honor Choirs. On Feb. 24 and 25, they performed at Century II in Wichita, Kansas for an audience of thousands. This is the highest honor a vocal music student can achieve in the State of Kansas.
Middle School students are required to send in a recording of pre-selected music that is then scored on a rubric by anonymous judges. Many students throughout the state of Kansas audition for this honor. High School students are required to prepare several pieces of pre-selected music and audition live in front of judges who can hear them, but not see them. A small percentage of those who audition qualify all the way to the State level.
“Chapman Choirs had a huge turn-out at State this year, especially for a 4-A School,” Angie McGuffin, music teacher, said. “These kids worked very hard and it paid off!”
