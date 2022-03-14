Students from Chapman High School and Chapman Middle School auditioned and qualified for Kansas All-State Honor Choirs. On Feb. 24 and 25, they performed at Century II in Wichita, Kansas for an audience of thousands. This is the highest honor a vocal music student can achieve in the State of Kansas.

Middle School students are required to send in a recording of pre-selected music that is then scored on a rubric by anonymous judges. Many students throughout the state of Kansas audition for this honor. High School students are required to prepare several pieces of pre-selected music and audition live in front of judges who can hear them, but not see them. A small percentage of those who audition qualify all the way to the State level.

“Chapman Choirs had a huge turn-out at State this year, especially for a 4-A School,” Angie McGuffin, music teacher, said. “These kids worked very hard and it paid off!”

