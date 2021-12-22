Santa partnered with local law enforcement to provide an early Christmas surprise Saturday for 44 children.
This is the 16th year of the Junction City Police Officer’s Association “Shop-With-A-Cop’’ program. Each year, 100 invitations are sent out to children within the community to participate in the event.
In the morning, the children arrived at Second Missionary Baptist Church to enjoy a pancake breakfast alongside local law enforcement. The Junction City Police Department was joined by members of five other law enforcement agencies.
“Shop-With-A-Cop is a Junction City Police Officer’s Association program,” Detective Alvin Babcock with the Junction City Police said, “but we need help. So we reached out to the Geary County Sherriff’s Office, Grandview Plaza Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Alcohol Beverage Control.”
While everyone ate their bacon and drank their orange juice, a special guest slipped through the back door. Santa Claus, all the way from the North Pole, arrived specifically for the occasion.
“This is a busy time of year, but it’s important that Santa come to Junction City to support local law enforcement here. So I made sure Mrs. Claus put it on my schedule,” Santa said.
After a warm greeting, Santa and all involved rode over to the local Walmart, where the children had a $100 shopping spree. Each of the law enforcement officers had their work cut out for them, keeping tally as the children scattered through the aisles – mainly the toy section. It was a joyous sight to see for even those who were not involved.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” said Detective Amanda Mancuso, during her fifth year participating in the event. “Even some regular customers stopped and watched, because the girls were just lighting up.”
Jackson Ryks, one of the children in the program, said that this was his favorite part of the whole day.
“I got myself and my friend a present,” he said.
“It’s a great thing (Shop-With-A-Cop) that they do. It’s amazing,” Mary Ryks, Jackson’s mother, said as she picked him up from the event.
The officers involved volunteer for the event, which is funded by local organizations and private donors. This year’s donors include the Junction City Police Officers Association, The City of Grandview Plaza, First Presbyterian Church, B&K, Pilot Club and various fundraisers hosted by the Junction City Police Department throughout the year.
“It gives back to the children that need Christmas,” Babcock said. “When I was growing up, we weren’t able to have Christmas sometimes, so I know how important this is to the local community.”
Each year the invitations go out based on suggestions from USD 475 and police officer recommendations. The fact that only 44 participated out of the 100 children invited means that not everyone invited took ahold of this opportunity.
“Check your mail, and if you see something from the JCPD around Christmas time, reply to it, because that’s how we pick our kids,” Mancuso said.
Once the toys and presents were picked out and purchased, many had them gift-wrapped, thanks to volunteers from Re-Max and Walmart, to give them as gifts. Detective Mancuso recounted one moment which made her smile and reassured the meaning of this event.
“I literally just heard one kid say, ‘I guess the police aren’t so bad,’” Mancuso said, “so we at least impacted one kid today. That kind of warmed my heart to see him realize that we
do good for the community.”
Santa commended them on their job well-done.
“Once a year, I have that luxury (of serving the community),” Santa said, “but the officers that serve, they have that ability every day. They rise to that occasion. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
Mancuso said people should follow the department’s Facebook page to receive information about the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.