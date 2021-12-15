People can take a free drive through “Holiday Lane” at Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 23-24 from 6-8 p.m.

The event is called Christmas at the Stables and is located at 4768 K157 in Junction City.

For an additional donation of $20 or more, people can enjoy a stroll through each of the organization’s themed stables, meet the horses and enjoy snacks around a fire pit.

For more information, find the ranch on Facebook, call 316-648-5082 or go to rainbowmeadowsranch.com.

