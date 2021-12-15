Christmas at the Stables For the Union Holly Hendershot Author email Dec 15, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People can take a free drive through “Holiday Lane” at Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 23-24 from 6-8 p.m.The event is called Christmas at the Stables and is located at 4768 K157 in Junction City.For an additional donation of $20 or more, people can enjoy a stroll through each of the organization’s themed stables, meet the horses and enjoy snacks around a fire pit.For more information, find the ranch on Facebook, call 316-648-5082 or go to rainbowmeadowsranch.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMilford State Park features thousands of lights for the holidayTruck bursts into flames WednesdayUSD 475 Board of Education approve working with city to develop plan for old high school propertyJennifer 'Jenni' Elizabeth KohlmannKyle James MartinCity commission approves annexing five propertiesC. L. Hoover Opera House buys building to expandMagnitude 4.3 earthquake sent tremors through Kansas Wednesday morningPolice LogUSD 475 school buildings under reprogramming consideration Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Fort Riley Bulletin
