Reminder! Deadline for applying for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy is January 12th, 2023. Slots are limited.
We are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th, 2023. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at edgar.torres@jcks.com. Sign up now! Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.
The Junction City Police Department Citizen's Police Academy is a unique experience of a behind-the-scenes look at the Junction City Police Department. The 12-week Citizen's Police Academy course meets one night each week (Thursdays) for approximately 3 hours including one Saturday. Topics covered in the Citizen's Police Academy include overviews of the Junction City Police Department’s organization and structure, information on officer recruiting and training, introductions to the various divisions of Junction City Police Department and their responsibilities (such as Community Involvement Unit, Operations Unit, Drug Operations Group, Investigations, SWAT), plus hands-on workshops in areas such as Tactics, Fingerprinting and Firearms Safety.
Instructors are drawn from the Junction City Police Department staff and other areas of expertise. Citizen's Police Academy class members are also given an opportunity to observe police patrol work through a Ride-A-Long experience with an area patrol officer. Class members will have an opportunity to use the Use of Force Simulator which is used to train Police Officers and shoot live ammunition at our shooting range using varies weapons (handgun, shotgun & rifle).
