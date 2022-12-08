Reminder! Deadline for applying for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy is January 12th, 2023. Slots are limited.

We are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th, 2023. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at edgar.torres@jcks.com. Sign up now! Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.