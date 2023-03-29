The Junction City Commission had multiple properties up for potential condemnation at its March 21 meeting.

There were 19 properties on the agenda for the city, including 428 West 12th St, 430 West 12th St., 432 West 12th St., 436 West 13th St., 512 West Fifth St., 518 West 10th St, 709 East Ninth St., 812 West Eighth St., 1033 West Chestnut St., 1436 Rucker Rd., 215 West 12th St., 823 West 12th St., 408 West Seventh St., 122 West 14th, 200 West 17th St., 204 East Second St., 218 West 11th St., 338 West 15th St. and 424 West 13th St.

