The Junction City Commission had multiple properties up for potential condemnation at its March 21 meeting.
There were 19 properties on the agenda for the city, including 428 West 12th St, 430 West 12th St., 432 West 12th St., 436 West 13th St., 512 West Fifth St., 518 West 10th St, 709 East Ninth St., 812 West Eighth St., 1033 West Chestnut St., 1436 Rucker Rd., 215 West 12th St., 823 West 12th St., 408 West Seventh St., 122 West 14th, 200 West 17th St., 204 East Second St., 218 West 11th St., 338 West 15th St. and 424 West 13th St.
For the majority of these properties, a public hearing date of May 16 was set to discuss their condemnation.
The city plans to solicit bids for the demolition of the properties at 215 West 12th St. and 823 West 12th St. respectively.
City commissioners discussed the property at 408 West Seventh St.
Two members of the public spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting, addressing dilapidated properties in Junction City.
Gary Olds of Manhattan who is a residential real estate investor in Junction City thanked the commission for considering condemning dilapidated properties and requested the city to begin enforcing the sign ordinance and take down old signs at businesses within the city limits.
“I can cite examples on Sixth St. and other parts of town,” Olds said. “I’m very hopeful that as you drive around and you notice them, you notice them and say ‘hey, maybe we can do better.’”
“I’ve been up here before on these occasions and I know it’s tough for the people who own them,” he said. “I’ve been in that position before — several years ago, before this commission — but these are things that have to be taken care of. They’re unsafe structures and worse case (scenario) they look like crap and they make the city of Junction City look like crap and Junction is much more deserving than that. Most of those properties are in the older part of town and I’m very thankful that you all are addressing them tonight. I’m very hopeful that the owners will indeed clean them up and get them ready.”
Olds said that at a previous condemnation hearing a property owner asked him for advice. He said he advised the property owner to bulldoze the site because it was “too far gone” to save — advice he said the property owner followed.
Olds also thanked the city for repaving streets in parts of Junction City.
Victor Czarnecki of Junction City said he felt building codes were not being enforced at a residence near his home that has someone living in it with no utilities.
“I want to know what it takes to get code enforcement to do something,” he said.
A camper has been moved into the backyard and a generator has been running, creating noise that Czarnecki said makes it hard for him to sleep.
“I don’t want to listen to a damn generator at night when I’m trying to go to bed,” he said. “I don’t want to listen to the fire department coming in and putting a grass fire out in my yard because she’s cooking in a barbecue grill.”
Czarnecki said he had approached code enforcement about an extension cord running three houses up and plugged into a neighbor’s yard, but nothing had been done to address the problem so far.
“I’m just fed up,” he said. “I don’t know what to do. I’m tired of it. I want something done. Either code enforcement or help her get her goddamn house into order. That’s what I’m saying. And she (doesn’t) care, alright?”
Czarnecki said he was worried about the house being a potential fire hazard.
“I’m afraid if that house catches fire, it’s gone,” he said. “It’ll be gone in minutes. The fire department won’t be fast enough to get it put out.”
“Your point is taken and staff will be on it tomorrow,” Mayor Pat Landes said.
