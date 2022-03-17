The Junction City Commission approved moving forward with the Junction for Military/Civilian Innovation Project, a collaboration between the city, Fort Riley and a network of large regional employers to help soldiers transition to civilian careers.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said the city’s investment is $90,000 over the next six months, paid for by the Economic Development Fund. Dinkel said the city does not know all the future costs of the project, so he requested the city identify other sources of funding. Nonetheless, he supports moving forward with the program.
Through the program, service members at Fort Riley can use a career advising platform by AstrumU, called SkillSet, to identify civilian careers across the network of regional employers that may be the best fit for them as they transition out of the military.
Participating companies include T-Mobile; general building contractor JE Dunn Construction Group; facility service and construction solutions provider P1 Group, Inc; and Evergy, the largest electrical utility company in the state.
The program is free to active-duty soldiers, who will receive help in alignment with career opportunities, as well as guidance on education and training programs to help them gain more skills or retrain for civilian roles.
“Every year, more than 2,200 men and women in service at Fort Riley transition to civilian careers, creating a base of skilled talent for employers in our region,” Mayor Jeff Underhill said. “This collaboration between Fort Riley, local government agencies, private companies and regional universities will springboard growth and career opportunities for veterans throughout our region. We are grateful for the opportunities being created in Junction City through this partnership with the Junction City Economic Development Council, Initiatives, Inc. and participating employers.”
Soldiers who use the advising platform will receive data-driven recommendations for education and training through local universities, including Kansas State University Salina. The program can show them how combinations of their military experiences and credentials can translate to skills they can use in current job openings and career paths in the area through data from employers, educators and service members.
Service members will be able to opt in and enroll in the program through military transition services like programs from the Army Transition Assistance Program. Service members interested in enrolling in the program can learn more at https://www.astrumu.com/workforce.
The commissioners approved the third contract with Initiatives, a strategic consulting firm which serves as the lead public/private partnerships advisor for the project.
Initiatives listed benefits of the project, which include exposure to large regional employers and civic institutions. The project also positions Junction City and Geary County for more federal grants, attracts more soldiers to Fort Riley, retains soldiers’ families in the area, incentivizes academic institutions to establish a local presence in Junction City, among other benefits.
