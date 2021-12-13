The Junction City Commission unanimously approved the annexation of five properties into the city at its meeting last Tuesday.
Before approving the annexation, the commission held a public hearing at the meeting. The city sent the owners and those with 1/24th interest or more on the properties information about the hearing, however, no one came to discuss the annexation consideration, and the commissioners closed the hearing.
Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church owns two of the properties, which are right beside each other. The first one is 12.41 acres of land located at 00000 Walla Walla Road. The remaining portion of the property was already part of the city. The second is at 2305 Walla Walla Road.
The two properties already receive city services, and the city limits surround them on multiple sides, City Attorney Britain Stites explained at the meeting.
Another property approved for annexation is at 00000 Rucker Road, owned by Fort Development. This property is located beside the previous properties listed. These three properties together form a “pocket” of land that is surrounded by city limits but was never annexed into the city.
“These are either surrounded by the city on two or three sides, and we have had some where the city surrounded the properties from all four sides,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said. “We are trying to clean those things up. … We have some where you would think they are in the city now but they’re not.”
Dinkel said the city commission has talked about annexing the properties for many years, but they only started to do so this past summer. He said this is the third or fourth time they have annexed properties surrounded by the city, and there are more they are considering annexing going forward to “square up” the city limits.
The city’s boundary surrounds the fourth property approved for annexation on all sides. This property, located at 00000 Tanager Court, is owned by Habitat for Humanity.
The final piece of land is also surrounded on all sides by the city and is owned by Marian and George Grammar (Trust). May people hold interest on the land, Stites said. He said it is an undeveloped island of unincorporated land at 00000 Old Highway 40.
“The city grew up around these properties, but nobody ever (annexed them)… How it ever got missed, we have no idea,” Dinkel said. “They are using city services, and the fire department and the police drive by the places all the time.”
Taxes for each of the properties will increase by approximately one-third, which will cover the services the city provides, including those the city already provided to the properties pre-annexation.
