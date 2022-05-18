The Junction City Commission approved award of bid for blight mowing and for intersection improvements at Ash Street and Eisenhower Drive and approved easements related to the bike and pedestrian trail at its last meeting Tuesday.
The commission approved the award of bid for blight mowing to Munie Greencare Professionals.
Nicholas Youngers, director of Parks and Recreation, wrote in the agenda memo that city staff have contracted blight mowing in recent years. They received two bids this year from Munie Greencare Professionals for $65 per unit and Terry’s Mowin-N-Then Some for $68 per unit.
Staff recommended Munie Greencare Professionals since the price is better and the company held the previous contract which expired last year. This contract will last for three years, expiring in December 2024.
The agenda memo states that blighted lots will be billed to cover the amount of the mowing per unit plus administrative costs.
The commission approved the award of bid for intersection improvements at Ash Street and Eisenhower Drive to J & K Contracting.
A formal bid opening for the improvements was held May 12, and Kaw Valley Engineering received two qualified bids. J & K Contracting’s bid is $439,452 and Smoky Hill’s is $486,758. Kaw Valley Engineering’s estimate for the project was $421,825, but due to rising material costs, Ray Ibarra, director of Public Works, said they feel the bid from J & K Contracting, which is $17,627 more than the estimate, meets the city requirements to complete the project.
Funding for the project is available from the FFE Fund or Special Highway Fund, the agenda memo states.
The commissioners also approved a temporary construction easement and a permanent easement related to the construction on the 10-foot concrete bike/pedestrian trail from Spring Valley Road to the K-18 roundabout that the city approved in March 2021.
According to the agenda memo, the construction requires a temporary easement of about 4,235 square feet of property for the trail. Additionally, public works needed a permanent utility easement for 4,336 square feet for the construction. These did not have any impact on the budget.
