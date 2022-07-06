The Junction City Commission approved Tuesday the city financial report, announced a public hearing on the city’s intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate and approved funds to go toward enhancements for the police department and other projects.
At the commission meeting, a representative of Adams Brown Strategic Allies and CPAs presented the 2021 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the commission to be approved. The presentation included a summary of the 122-page financial report and audit recommendations.
The representative said the report process went well with a positive outcome. She recommended a few actions the city can take to improve financials.
She said the city has multiple paid leave policies in place, based on the department and hire date of employees. When paid leave over a certain amount is not used, it does not roll over to the next year. She told the commission the city should track the usage of paid leave in the departments to ensure the policies are being followed consistently.
She said several material adjusting entries in the financial statements had to be done to correctly state account balances at year end for accounts. The organization recommended that the city tie out all balance sheet accounts monthly to the supporting documents and ledgers to make sure the financial statements are accurate and provide them to the commissioners for review.
Additionally, she said the entity found multiple contracts and projects that the commissioners approved that were not encumbered, meaning there were no restrictions placed on the funds to determine what specifically they will be used for.
“Fund balance is not properly reserved in the governmental statements, and the expenditures are understated in the budgetary statements, which can lead to a budget violation,” Adams Brown accountants stated. “We recommend the city review the minutes after each commission meeting to determine encumbrances that need to be recorded and keep track of when the encumbrance is paid so the budget to actual expenditure review being completed is accurate.”
The accountants also recommended that capital assets be tracked on a master listing, including assets ordered but not yet paid for, and that the depreciation schedule, which charts assets’ loss in value over their useful life periods, be reviewed annually by all departments to determine whether the city still has the items listed in the chart.
The city commissioners approved the 2021 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report as presented.
The city also announced its intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate and will hold a public hearing to hear testimony from interested taxpayers on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
The resolution states that the budget proposed by the city will require the levy of a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate, which was calculated as 44.002 mills by the Geary County clerk. The city government anticipates keeping the mill levy at approximately the same rate as previous years with a maximum mill levy of 48.328.
A budget hearing will be held after the RNR hearing Sept. 6.
The commission approved a proposal from Raftelis Financial Consultants for an update of the city’s Water and Wastewater Financial Business Plan for $24,700. City staff recommended the proposal, stating that past studies from the business have been an important tool in improving the water and wastewater systems.
“As costs have risen and as we move towards phase two of the wastewater plan improvements, it is extremely important to have a sound financial route,” Allen Dinkel, city manager, said.
At the meeting, the commission also approved the police department to purchase 15 Daniel Defense rifles equipped with suppressors and flash hiders for the Junction City SWAT Team to replace 15 custom built rifles the team currently uses.
Police Chief John Lamb said the semi-automatic weapons will be a great enhancement for the SWAT Team, providing more firepower to law enforcement in dangerous situations that occur in the city.
The weapons will be purchased from Frontier Justice for $34,455 and paid for by asset forfeiture funds. The current rifles will be repurposed and assigned to patrol officers, Lamb said.
The JCPD is also replacing the fan system within its warehouse building at 312 E. 9th St., and the commission approved the bid for the fans and installation to go to Big Ass Fans for $28,908. The project will be funded with asset forfeiture funds.
Lastly, the city addressed major deterioration issues in the 1000 block of Price Street in front of Geary Grain. The road is damaged because water was not able to drain properly.
“Kaw Valley Engineering is currently working on finding a solution to be able to drain the water from the area, but the topography of the land is making it difficult to find a proper way to meet the MS 4 storm water requirements,” Ray Ibarra, director of Public Works, said.
To temporarily fix the issue until the city can design the proper solution for the water drainage, the commission approved Bayer Construction Company to repair the street with a hot mix asphalt surface for $22,535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.