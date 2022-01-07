City Commission approves new police vehicles and fire equipment

The Junction City Commission approved Tuesday the purchase of three patrol vehicles for Junction City Police Department, updated SCBA Air Packs for Junction City Fire Department and application for a grant to assist the fire department in attaining a new fire engine.
John Lamb, police chief, said the department will purchase three 2022 Ford Explorers to replace three 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes. The replaced vehicles were not best suited for police use and will either be given to a city department or sold, Lamb said.
The new vehicles have four-wheel drive and have approximately 56,000 miles, 90,000 miles and 85,000 miles on them. They will be purchased for a total of $118,725 ($39,575 per vehicle) from Valor Automotive in Junction City. The vehicles will be paid through the capital improvement budget.
Junction City Fire Chief Jason Lankas presented at the commission meeting two SCBA Air Packs. One was what the fire department currently uses. The second was a newer model to example what the department is looking to replace the older models with.
Lankas said the SCBA units are essential and need to be replaced, as the older equipment is about 20 years old and at the end of its lifecycle. Since the purchase of the older air packs in 2002, the standards for the equipment have been updated four times.
The SCBA compressor the department has is old, and the manufacturer discontinued them, so it will also be replaced.
The department will purchase 30 of the newer SCBA Air Packs, along with 60 face masks, 60 5500 psi 45-minute carbon fiber cylinders, an air compressor and related equipment, from Municipal Emergency Services for a total of $417,663.
The equipment cost is in the 2022 budget, using Lease Purchase and Fire Equipment Reserve funds.
Lankas said the new air pack models have lights, better displays and many new operations.
“There are so many features on these things compared to the old ones,” Lankas said. “It’s lighter, we have the light fixtures and the masks that talks to you as well and also amplifies your voice so you can talk.”
He said the new packs also include a chip that allows for tracking the packs, so the department knows where each firefighter is.
The commission also approved the department applying for funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase a new fire engine. The fire department currently has two fire engines and an aerial truck.
Although the truck is in good condition, Lankas said both fire engines have run into engine issues, which could become catastrophic at any point. Engine 1 has two major engine repairs, the department reported, while Engine 2 is currently in a shop in Salina undergoing its second major engine repair. The department doesn’t have a reserve engine.
The grant application requires a 10% local match to any requested funds, according to the agenda memo. The total request of the grant will not exceed $800,000. The matching amount would come from the Fire Equipment Reserve Fund.
