The Junction City Commission approved the Safe Routes to School Phase 1 Plan presented by the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization Tuesday evening.
Safe Routes to School is a national program with federal funding by KDOT to improve safety for children walking and biking to school. The 2022 update to the program plan for Geary County Schools will include evaluation and recommendations for all Junction City elementary schools, Grandview Plaza Elementary School, Junction City Middle School and Junction City High School.
The plan was initially approved by the city commission at the end of 2019, but Spring Valley Elementary School was not included in the plan, the agenda memo states. Since then, the MPO has revised the plan to include the school.
The full plan will be adopted later in the year, but the plan for Spring Valley Elementary School was prioritized so the city and school district can apply for grants.
Spring Valley Elementary, at 1601 Hickory Lane, has about 360 students. According to the data presented by the Flint Hills MPO, while 88% of students at Spring Valley Elementary are not bused, only 32.7% currently have a safe route to walk or bike to school. By implementing a project to fill in sidewalk gaps and connect and extend sidewalks in Junction City, 68.2% of Spring Valley Elementary students will have a safe route to school.
Jared Tremblay, project manager for the MPO, said constructing sidewalk on Spring Valley Road will substantially increase the number of families who will have a safe route to the school.
According to the Flint Hills MPO data, 93% of parents are supportive of a walking school bus program, which is when a group of children walk to school in a group with one or more trusted adults. Many of the parents who responded to the survey stated they would feel more comfortable with a walking school bus if a trusted parent, volunteer or school employee led it, they received confirmation their child arrived at school, they know the route the group takes and they have a backup plan for inclement weather.
Traffic enforcement in school zones is important to provide a safe walking environment for children and the MPO presentation slides indicated that the best way to do this is to modify the design of streets near the schools to create safer environments regardless of police presence.
“One of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to improve safety, enforce slower speed and encourage more kids to walk and bike to school is through installing semi-permanent projects. These are inexpensive temporary improvements to the roadway that focus on improved crosswalks,” the slides read. “It is certainly helpful when the Junction City Police Department is present near school zones, but enforcing safe driving behavior shouldn’t fall fully on their shoulders.”
Through a survey that received 87 responses from parents and guardians of children attending Spring Valley Elementary, the MPO found that 68% of parents felt they lived close enough for
their students to walk to school, but 71% still drove their children. 93% of parents who drive their children to school feared their child may be hit by a vehicle if they walked. 46% of parents whose children currently walk were concerned with their child getting hit by a car.
The MPO found that parents are especially concerned with their children crossing Spring Valley Road and Hickory Lane.
The MPO designated “safe routes” for children walking and biking to school. These are roads that the city and school district should prioritize for improvements and crossings. They found gaps in the sidewalk network along the major roadways, including Spring Valley Road and Ash Street/Liberty Hall Road. The plan includes closing those gaps.
Tremblay said current crosswalks near the school are well marked but vehicle traffic during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up limits their functionality. Tremblay said that addressing the flow of vehicles into and out of the school parking lot would alleviate the issue.
“To improve safety and functionality of school drop-off and pick-up, the parking lot access drives along Hickory Lane should be adjusted to create a right-in/right-out system,” he presented.
Sidewalk recommendations include filling in sidewalk gaps on the south side of Kathie Drive, the east side of the Hickory Lane, the south side of Valley Drive and the south side of Ash Street and connecting and extending sidewalk on Spring Valley Road.
The plan includes installing pedestrian islands, new ramps and curb extensions to locations on Hickory Lane, Elm Creek Drive, Clover Drive and Kathie Drive.
Students will also partake in a Bicycle Lesson and Safety Training (BLAST) at the beginning of the school year as a part of the Physical Education curriculum. The training will include class lessons and lessons while riding bikes.
