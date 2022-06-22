The Junction City Commission held public hearings and declared nine structures in the city to be dangerous and unsafe Tuesday. The commission also approved a software change and gear purchases for the Junction City Fire Department.
During the public hearings for the nine structures, owners of some of the properties spoke to the commission to inform that they are working on fixing the issues with the structures. The commission replied that the city is interested in working with the owners to fix the structures rather than tearing them down, but they must show that progress is being made.
Mayor Jeff Underhill told the owners of the buildings they can contact the codes department in August, and work with the department to potentially get the structures removed from the list of condemned buildings prior to Sept. 1.
After the hearings, the commission declared the structures dangerous and unsafe. The buildings are located at 126 W. 12th St., 211 E. 13th St., 215 W. 12th St., 226 W. 17th St., 823 W. 12th St., 1024 S. Washington St., 1042 Grant Ave. and two structures at 408 W. 7th St.
Codes reported that most the structures on the list were marked unsafe due to crumbling, collapsing and settling foundations. A few of the structures also have issues like a sinking or collapsing roof, water damage, boarded windows and doors and cracking siding. The buildings must be repaired (or have enough repair completed and planned) or they must be removed by Sept. 1.
During the meeting, the commission authorized the fire department to purchase 52 sets of bunker gear for $201,763 plus shipping and handling. ARPA funds will be used to purchase the gear. Ian Strickland, operations chief, said the department has not had a replacement plan in place for bunker gear, and the department has about 20 firefighters whose gear goes out of date soon or is already out of date.
Commissioner Pat Landes stated that the city needs to ensure it never gets to the point where any firefighters are using out of date gear in the future, and the commission voted unanimously to approve the purchase.
The commission also approved the department to change software to ImageTrend for $3,075 setup cost, $1,530 per month while the software is live until the end of the year, and then $18,362 on Jan. 1, 2023.
Strickland informed the commission that Ottawa County Rural Fire District requested old SCBA air packs and cylinders from the Junction City Fire Department. He said the Junction City department no longer uses the old packs, they have no resell value and donating them would benefit the more rural fire department, which currently doesn’t have SCBA packs. The commission approved the donation.
Remaining actions at the meeting Tuesday included approving the renewal of the city employee health insurance plan, approving the purchase of 50 computer systems from Softchoice to update city computer systems in the amount of $51,050 and approving two change orders.
The first change order was in the amount of $493,850 for the water treatment plant improvements phase two project. The second was in the amount of $44,248 to Smoky Hill LLC for the Stream Bank Mediation project.
Before the meeting adjourned, the commission held an executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property. The meeting lasted five minutes, and the commission made no decisions following the executive session.
