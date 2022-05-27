The Junction City Commission declared the first Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Junction City. The first Friday in June this year is June 3.
The proclaimed day is to honor and remember victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare that the country must do more to reduce gun violence. Mayor Jeff Underhill read the proclamation at the commission’s last meeting May 17.
The proclamation states that every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by gun violence and more than 200 are wounded. On average, there are nearly 16,000 gun homicides every year. Americans are 26 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries.
Kansas has 434 gun deaths every year, with a rate of 15 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the proclamation, and Kansas has the 21st highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.
“Cities across the nation, including in Junction City, are working to end the senseless violence with evidence-based solutions,” Underhill said. “Protecting public safety in the communities they serve is mayors’ highest responsibility.”
Underhill said support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories.
The proclamation states that gun violence prevention is more important than ever as the pandemic exacerbates gun violence after more than two years of increased gun sales, calls to suicide and domestic violence hotlines and city gun violence.
In January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was killed by a gunshot at age 15. This year, she would have been 25 on June 2. In tribute to Pendleton and other victims of gun violence and the loved ones of those victims, people in the U.S. wear orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The idea for wearing orange came from Pendleton’s friends who chose the color because hunters wear orange to announce themselves to other hunters when in the woods, and the color symbolizes the value to human life.
“We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our children safe,” Underhill said. “I encourage all citizens to support their local communities’ efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives.”
The proclamation encourages community members to join the campaign, raise awareness and honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors and their families by wearing orange on June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.