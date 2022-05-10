The Junction City Commission recognized EMS Week, Pease Officers’ Memorial Day and Police Week, National Public Works Week, Kids to Parks Day and Professional Municipal Clerks Week with several proclamations at its last meeting.
The city proclaimed that May 11-17 is Police Week in Junction City and that May 15 is Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. The proclamation directed that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
“All Junction City Police officers currently serve our community, combating crime and assisting the general public on a daily basis,” Mayor Jeff Underhill said. “The safety and well-being of the citizens of this community are in the hands of these dedicated law enforcement personnel, and we acknowledge the importance of their pursuit of justice.”
The week of May 15-21 is Emergency Medical Services Week. The emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers, according to the proclamation.
“The members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Underhill read. “The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills. … It is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week.”
The city proclaimed that the week of May 15-21 is also National Public Works Week. This year is the 62nd annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
“Junction City participates in the National Public Works Week every year to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works in their daily lives by planning, building, managing and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life,” Ray Ibarra, Public Works director, stated in the agenda.
The proclamation states that public works services provided in the community are an integral part of citizens’ everyday lives and that the health, safety and comfort of the community depends on those services.
During the meeting, the mayor also signed a proclamation for the celebration of the 53rd annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week, which was May 1-7. The proclamation reads that the Office of the Professional Municipal Clerk is the oldest among public servants and provides the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels.
Lastly, the city proclaimed May 21, 2022, as Kids to Parks Day in the Junction City. This is the 12th Kids to Parks Day organized by the National Park Trust.
“Kids to Parks Day empowers kids and encourages families to get outdoors and visit local parks, public lands and waters,” Underhill read. “We should encourage children to lead a more active lifestyle to combat issues of childhood obesity, diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia.”
