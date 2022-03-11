Junction City Commission voted to fund Freedom Fest JC for a total of $50,000. The event will occur from July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day in Junction City.
Bob Story, of Junction City, said the group’s goal is to continue the July 4 celebrations in the town of Junction City and to create a family fun event for the community along with events for children.
He said the expected cost for the event is around $140,000, and they looked to the city to help with costs, along with the other donations they have received for the event from the community. Story said the money received from the city would go toward fundraising events as well as the event itself.
Story said the event will have a good economic impact, with selling hotel rooms and camping locations and with between 10-12 vendors paying sales taxes and vendor fees.
He said some of the fundraisers the organization will hold to raise money for the event include a car show and a golf tournament.
“An event hasn’t occurred for the past several years, so we’re trying to make sure that we have a success,” he said. “If we are successful for this event, I do believe that makes it easier for next year.”
Story said the group is still in the process of contracting to get bands for the evenings and other events for the daytime. A few of the planned acts and events include Rock Gods, Casi Joy, Run With It, Jason D’Vaude: The Circus Man, Hog Diggisty Dogs animal show and Agri Puppets, as well as a petting zoo.
The event will include firework displays on two nights, with Saturday being the event’s prominent day. Sunday will include a religious night when area churches hold events.
He said Freedom Fest will have its own insurance for the event, so the city will not be liable for anything occurring in the park and the surrounding area during the event.
Pat Landes said he is all for the city supporting the event. He pledged $1,000 of his own money to the event and encouraged the rest of the city commissioners to do the same.
“It’s a great event for the community, and I think that donating to this is how we return some of those tax dollars back to the community and show people we appreciate you and we support this community,” Landes said.
The commission voted unanimously to give $50,000 to Freedom Fest JC.
