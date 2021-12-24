City Commissioner Tim Brown, who served the city in multiple capacities for more than 37 years, received a plaque for his service at the Dec. 21 Junction City Commission meeting – his last meeting on the commission.
Brown said he has loved serving the city, whether as the former chief of police or a commissioner, but he said it is time for him to step back.
“I’m not getting around like I used to, and I’ve got a lot of grandkids I’ve got to take care of,” he said. “Every day with the city has been exceptional. … I very much appreciate how the city treated me and my wife.”
Brown said his main goals going forward are to continue his part-time job with St. Francis Ministries and spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. He does not plan to become involved in government in the future, other than expressing his opinion on his city on occasion.
“For public service, 45 years is enough. Military, police and then commission,” he said.
At the commission meeting, city officials presented Brown with a glass clock with a plaque, honoring his time on the city commission.
“He has been a fine public servant to all of us here, and I’d like to say a good friend, as well,” Allen Dinkel, city manager, said at the meeting, as Mayor Jeff Underhill presented Brown with the clock plaque.
“It has been an honor to serve with you, and I look forward to continuing to just see you around the community and being a part of it,” Underhill added.
Brown said even though he was well aware of the workings of the city before he was a commissioner because of his experience as police chief starting in 2010, becoming a city commissioner allowed him to see the bigger picture.
He said being able to help bring the city to where it is today is his biggest accomplishment on the commission.
“There’s been a number of hot topics, and I’ve won some and I’ve lost some. I think just being able to have some input as to the welfare of my city has been a great accomplishment for me,” he said. “To be able to involve myself in some of the decisions as to the direction the city was going has been really positive for me.”
Brown said the improvements that have occurred in the city, since before he was on the commission through today, are like “night and day.”
“Our debt load has been cut by maybe three quarters. The city is in much better condition than it was in 2010,” he said. “It has a bright shining outlook in 2021.”
Brown accepted the plaque at the meeting and thanked the community for the last few years. All who were present at the meeting – city employees as well as community members – gave Brown a standing ovation.
“It’s been a pleasure. I’ve known you for a long time, but in the last few years, it’s been great sitting beside you and learning from you,” City Commissioner Ronna Larson said to him.
