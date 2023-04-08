Last week members of the Geary County Commission, USD 475 school board and Junction City City Commission gathered for a round-table discussion on where they are on joint projects and how they could help each other on projects that impact more than one entity.
One of the exciting opportunities that came up in the discussion is the city’s efforts to promote downtown revitalization through incentives.
City Manager Allen Dinkel reported the city has received quite a few applications for the program that they need to review, but few people are aware of the incentives they can offer. Another barrier is the $500 application fee, which the small projects are less inclined to apply for incentives because of that fee.
City attorney Britain Stites said he sees it as “a tool not only for the downtown … but also the community” as the incentives are a “hybrid” of different projects that can both pay as you go and get money back on tax credits.
There’s even potential to offer incentives outside of the city as the Neighborhood Revitalization Program is a county-wide incentive offered to businesses to make improvements by offering tax rebates on portions of the property that increase in valuation because of the improvements. Only a few counties in the state offer that county-wide, Dinkel said.
Progress made on childcare
In discussing the joint effort between the school district and the county to build an early childcare center, County Commissioner Trish Giordano reported that progress they’ve made since starting two years ago on the effort has included establishing it as a non-profit organization and applying for grants to get it off the ground.
The joint coalition has reached out to Fort Riley and employers in the industrial park, where there is a particular need because of the “wonky hours” those employers expect of their employees. Soldiers often need childcare starting at 5 a.m. and the Foot Locker, Michelin and meat packing plants need childcare that meets the needs of their early and night shifts, which are outside of normal business hours.
School board member Jason Butler said they know Michelin is planning to add 300 employees, so they need to be prepared for that.
Giordano said the task recognizes that it’s “not a parent issue, but an economic development” problem, as jobs are often tied to the ability to obtain childcare. She added that it would be great if employers in the industrial park could start their own daycare since they all work the same hours, but realistically they may need to help them find a solution for that need.
Giordano said they’ve also spoken to existing childcare centers about extending their hours and taking on more kids. The issue there isn’t capacity, but rather, there aren’t enough teachers, so the task force also reached out to Cloud County Community Center about early childcare training to meet that need.
On other matters:
County Commissioner Alex Tyson brought up the three entities collaborating when it comes to a match for grant from KDOT that they would like to obtain so that they can pave a portion of a gravel road that’s behind the high school. The problem is that it requires a 50 percent match, which he said is too much for the county to do on its own. He said they’d like to do it sooner than later, because it’s a safety concern with high-schoolers using that road to get around getting ticketed on Blue Jay Way, which is within city limits. County commissioner Keith Ascher added that this funding is currently available, but may not be in the future.
– Superintendent Reginald Eggleston asked about putting sidewalks on Spring Valley Road that parents of students attending Spring Valley Elementary School have been asking for years. Junction City Public Works director Ray Ibarra said the city locked in a grant to put a sidewalk on one side of that road from Liberty Hall Road to Spring Hill Road.
– City and county officials agreed to remove tattered banners on non-city-owned poles on South Washington Street and East Chestnut Street.
– The next joint city/county/school district meeting is set for 9 a.m. on May 22.
