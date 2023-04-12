Two special use permits were on the Junction City Commission’s agenda for its April 4 meeting.
A special use permit was requested for a church to be located at 838 South Washington St., which is in a commercial service restricted district.
The request was made by Pamela Polk, the pastor of a small church, on behalf of property owner Kyong Patton.
Director of Planning and Zoning Troy Livingston said the small church had been located on Grant Avenue but wanted to move to the Washington Street location due to utility costs at its current location.
Patton offered the property to Polk to hold services, he said.
Livingston had several issues with the church being located at the Washington Street site.
“Currently, our zoning regulations don’t allow churches on commercial property,” he said. “That’s just a flat ‘no.’”
There is also a Mexican restaurant nearby the prospective church site which serves alcohol.
“The restaurant was already there,” Livingston said. “The church could go in, because the restaurant was there first. However, if something happened and that restaurant closed, someone bought it subsequent to that, and wanted to serve alcohol again, they’re out of luck because they’re within 200 feet of a church. Another issue I had was parking on Sundays.”
The restaurant does a lot of business and takes up a large amount of parking on Sundays during the lunch hour, which could create a problem if the church were to move into that location.
“Even though Ms. Polk’s congregation’s relatively small — she said four, five, maybe six at the most — the struggle would be parking, I think,” Livingston said. “There was a lot of discussion and she made a good point about churches — when they pay utilities, they pay commercial rates and she felt like they should be allowed on commercial property and that was a good argument.”
Livingston said the Planning and Zoning Commission felt the location was not ideal for the church’s location, though members sympathized with Polk’s plight.
“They just didn’t feel that this particular location was probably the best for her,” he said.
The MPC voted unanimously to recommend city commissioners deny the request for a special use permit.
“Like I said, they recognized her plight and they understood her dilemma — would like to help her find a place if they could — but they just didn’t think that was the right place,” Livingston said.
The city commission voted unanimously to deny the special use permit.
The city did not hear the request for a tattoo studio because the property belonged to someone else. The prospective owner will have to begin the process of finding a new location and requesting a special use permit again.
