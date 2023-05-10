Director of the Fresh Start emergency shelter Tonette Hammond and several shelter board members spoke before the Junction City Commission at its meeting May 2.
Hammond asked the city to help the shelter apply for an emergency solutions grant, also known as an ESG grant.
“We’re trying to write this grant so we will be able to get money to help fund us,” Hammond said. “There’s a lot of different new computer data that Kansas wants us to have and for us to be on the same sheet of music with everybody in Kansas, we are asking that the city help us out.”
The shelter does have matching funds to help with the grant, she said.
“We’re not asking you guys to help us fund everything,” Hammond said. “It will help us quite a bit if you guys were able to take on this endeavor and help us to get our homeless what they need.”
Hammond said there had been a slight increase in homelessness among children in the community since last year.
According to Hammond, last year’s McKinney–Vento statistics indicated there were 194 homeless children in Geary County’s school system. This figure has since risen to 202 out of the roughly 7,000 students in the school system.
She spoke about how far the shelter has come since it opened its doors to people in need Feb. 4 of this year.
When the shelter first opened up in February, people in need were unable to stay overnight.
“We weren’t completely open so we would have people come in and get food and take a shower if they needed a shower and wash their clothes if needed,” Hammond said.
The shelter also provides a computer lab, six rooms for women with nine total beds, five rooms for men with nine total beds, six rooms for families with 10 total beds and space for mothers with children and the elderly.
Community members were able to adopt rooms at the shelter early on in the shelter’s opening process, where they were able to decorate and furnish the room.
Hammond invited the city commission to tour the shelter.
The city agreed to apply for the grant with Fresh Start.
“I can’t thank you enough for the services which you provide the community,” Mayor Pat Landes said. “We’re fortunate that people step forward to do these things. We appreciate you a great deal and I don’t think anybody’s going to be an obstacle to this. This is a great thing to support.”
