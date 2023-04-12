Eric Boland said he had been told to remove a camper that is parked near his residence. The camper was parked on grass and he was told the area needed to be paved if the camper was to continue being parked there.
According to city ordinance, residents cannot have vehicles in the grass of their front yards.
Boland brought up other incidents of things not being up to code in Junction City, including parts of Grant Avenue and a trailer park where there are abandoned mobile homes surrounded by high grass and trees.
He questioned why he was offered a month to take care of the camper when incidents of blight in Junction City have remained for longer than a month and said he felt he was being singled out.
“I don’t think it’s fair to me,” Boland said of the month-long period of time he had been granted to deal with the camper issue.
“I hear what you’re saying and I think we need to have equal adherence to the policy across town,” Mayor Pat Landes said. “I think that’s really important. I don’t think anyone should be singled out for anything. We do have to have standards and they need to be applied to everybody.”
Landes encouraged Boland to report incidents of blight to the city.
“If you notice things like that, it’s ok to turn those things in,” he said. “But we still have to have standards for every residence, every business.”
Landes said the city would be willing to work with Boland as long as there was evidence that Boland was attempting to address the problem.
He said the city was attempting to tackle blight.
“We’re just trying to build up dollars now where we can get those things taken care of,” Landes said.
The city addressed multiple dilapidated properties at its March 21 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.