Junction City officials are planning a trip to meatpacking plants as part of their research on a potential meatpacking plant that Foote Cattle Company is interested in building in the area.
Mayor Jeff Underhill said the city is talking about traveling to one or a few modern meatpacking facilities in the northwest, potentially in the states of Washington, Idaho or Nebraska.
“This is the next step in us continuing to do our due diligence to see whether we can continue down this path and hopefully bring some jobs to the community,” Underhill said.
At the Dec. 4 city meeting, Christy Upham, community member, asked during public comment what the commission’s plans are concerning traveling to check out meatpacking plants in other states.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said he and the commissioners are still working out the details, but they do not want to set any dates until the risk of contracting COVID is lower. Dinkel said the city would pay for the travel.
“I’m not sure how soon it will be or how soon we can do those things,” he said.
Upham said she believed that supporting, opposing and neutral parties should all be on the trip when it happens, so the information gathered from the trip is more objective.
Underhill said he and the other city commissioners are all neutral on the subject at this point, since they are still researching and learning more about the possible plant. Their goal in traveling would be to evaluate the environmental and economic impact of meatpacking plants to the communities they are in and evaluate the conditions and quality of the locations, allowing them to compare the information with the proposal for the potential local plant.
“What we believe right now is what’s being considered here is state-of-the-art and unlike anything else in the country,” Underhill said. “There are some that are at the level of what could come to fruition here, so we’re looking at comparable (facilities,) but we won’t have an apples-to-apples 100% comparison.”
Dinkel said he has a background in the livestock field, which will help in researching the intricacies of the technology. Underhill, with his experience in business, would also be a great asset on the trip, Dinkel said, so although he is unsure yet who would go to the facilities, he said himself and Underhill are likely candidates.
Underhill said the officials who are chosen to travel would want to relay their findings to the public when they return, but he is unsure how the city will go about that yet.
