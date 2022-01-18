City officials answered questions about their plans for the new year and how they hope to make Junction City a better place to live in the coming months.
What are your main goals for the year 2022?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “Keep going forward on the successes we’ve had. It’s no secret that this city had a major general obligation debt load. It was $130 million at one time and $115 million of general obligation debt seven years ago when I moved here in 2015. Now we are down to about $65 million. We‘re going to pay off another $8 million this year. To put this in perspective, a city of this size should never have more than $25-30 million of general obligation debt. It would be really good to get the debt obligation down to the $10-15 million range.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “Continue to help push economic growth, encourage building growth on landbank lots and utilize tax money to make a positive change for citizens by investing in parks and sidewalks and roads.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “It is our plan to continue to support the city in its growth initiatives, creating more jobs, better infrastructure and investment in Junction City. We at the EDC work to support their initiatives and attract and create jobs and investment.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “Continue to pay down debt. Additionally, I hope to see more repairs to our roads, more work to combat blight, and I would hope to see something done to the old Days Inn building on South Washington Street.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “I plan to continue to be a support for our citizens, our city departments and our city employees. I want to continue our current path of lowering our debt and continue to make improvements to our infrastructure.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “My plan for 2022 is to learn as much as I can with all the contributing factors to our city and make sound and justified decisions that will benefit the city over a large span of time. I want to learn my new role with the commission and figure out what I can contribute.”
How do you propose to decrease debt and generate revenue in the city?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “We have a financial plan in place, and we will keep at it. We have gotten lucky the last few years and been able to refinance at a lower finance rate. We have refinanced three times since I have been here, at a lower interest rate in 2016, 2020 and 2021. That has given us a savings, so instead of spending money on debt, we spent it on general funds like the streets. In the last few years, the amount of street work we have been doing has increased dramatically.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “Outside investment in our area helps build our tax base, such as Michelin’s expansion and Main Street revitalization or bringing in new businesses, as well as continued sales tax revenue, as people are buying local more. I think we will see increased spending on roads, parks, police and fire, and overall, more of an investment back into the community.” “Economic growth and diversity will help make our community stronger. Bringing in higher paying jobs so that people can afford to buy houses, and which will help diversify us from the ups and downs that being next to a military base can have on our local economy.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “Many types of business make up a community. Our organization focuses considerably on the larger transportation and manufacturing projects, because they bring in more investment and jobs which continue to build our tax base and therefore help the rest of the community grow.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “Our revenue comes through taxes.” “The more debt we pay down, the sooner we can begin to dream and plan for the future.” “Becoming designated as a Main Street community by the State of Kansas to revitalize, modernize and invigorate our downtown area cannot be overlooked with regards to growth of businesses in our downtown district.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “Bringing more businesses to our area will be a continued effort. This generates revenue, increases our numbers in population and brings in opportunities for employment.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “We have to create a need to be here, like more retail shops downtown. Or more youth programs during summer months. We also have to give more opportunities for our local communities to grow. One example would be getting a sport complex that would give our youth teams a place to practice and host large tournaments. This would bring traveling families to our city to spend money in hotels and shop in our downtown.
What infrastructure and other improvements should be made in the city?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “We have a couple of KDOT projects this year, which we get some KDOT funds for. The walking trail, which goes from Eisenhower all the way to Spring Valley and has been there a few years now, we will extend it to Blue Jay Way by the High School. That will get bid this year and probably get work on it this fall.” “We will do a Bike Boulevard from 7th and Jefferson Streets to Grant Avenue.” “We started phase II of the water plant, and it will probably be completed in 2023, which includes work on the Spruce tower. Where the Spruce Street water tower is, there are two underground water storage tanks, they are both being replaced. Hopefully this year, we will complete phase II of the wastewater plants. It is tough to get supplies, so it’s tough to guess completion times. Phase I on the wastewater plant, which was started five years ago, is nearly done. Phase II will hopefully be completed in 2023. Phase II of the two wastewater plants will be started this year and hopefully be completed this year. … We have to continue to meet the federal requirements on how clean the water is when it leaves there, so we are doing a lot of upgrades to make that happen. All three plants – one water plant and two wastewater plants – what we are trying to do is get them set up, so they meet all the requirements for the next 25-30 years.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “Investment in infrastructure that directly impacts our everyday lives helps build a more positive community. None of us like paying taxes, but when we can see our tax dollars being spent on things that are used daily, such as roads and parks, it makes it easier to understand how our money is being spent.” “KDOT announcing a new interchange at Taylor Road is big for our community. Obviously, with the rivers and the fort, our growth opportunities are to the west. That interchange opens up thousands of acres that can be developed. We are currently lacking developable land that is not in a flood plain or flood way. Obviously, infrastructure being run out there will be needed. Additionally, we are continuing our upgrades to the water and wastewater plants, and we have to address aging infrastructure in the older parts of town. The bridge on 6th Street is set to be demolished and replaced in 2022. The traffic will be diverted through South Washington. In 2023, we have already been awarded grants through KDOT for South Washington.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “Continue improving our roads and replace water and sewer lines that are failing.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “There are always improvements to be made. I think we have done well in my last term in making improvements to streets, parks, etc. We have older infrastructure that unfortunately hadn’t been maintained due to previous financial issues. The city is now doing better financially, and we will be able to continue our efforts in making the needed improvements. However, we can’t do everything all at once.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “I want to help in making decisions that will increase revenue for continuous growth. Making junction city a place that people want to visit and not just pass by is an important factor to help our city move forward. We have to tap into the resources, like the lake, the highway access and the surrounding communities.” “The water treatment plants have to be watched carefully. With the recent event, I think we as a city need to make sure something like that never happens again.”
What are the city’s plans and goals for annexation – just squaring off or expanding, too?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “Probably yes and yes. Squaring off is cleaning up areas or pockets where there is unannexed land, the city is on all four sides, but you are not in the city. The hot area, of course, is going to be Spring Valley Road, the west side, because they are not in the city, but the east side of Spring Valley is, but they are using the city street and snow route is taken care of. … We are going to hit other places first to square things up and get the ‘infill’ areas, so I’m not sure how fast we will get to the Spring Valley Road area.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “Cleaning up our city boundaries. Currently there are people in the county who receive the benefits of city services such as water, police and fire, while still only paying county taxes. That is a burden that is unnecessarily put on city tax payors. Additionally, annexation shouldn’t take place until a plan is in place to provide all necessary services, such as water and sewer. There won’t be blanket annexation without proper planning.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “There are currently plans to clean up the map, where pockets of land were de-annexed or not previously annexed.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “Each annexation will have to be dealt with on an individual basis. There is no cookie-cutter approach dealing with annexations. We must make sure that it will be best for the city and community and that there is a clear plan in place to have city services for those areas impacted by the annexation.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “I think if we do (annex properties), we need to have clear acceptances from both parties.”
What industries or businesses may come or would you want to see come to the city this year?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “We fund the EDC. There’s another industry that started last fall already. It’s called Project Milo. It’s too early to release any information. The location is undisclosed because they have requested a lot of things. It is east of Washington Street. It is a multifaceted company, and they are deciding what they want to do. They bought the land but may not do anything for two to three years, or like Camso, you think they are doing nothing for a while, then they move 100 miles an hour. … They are a Kansas firm.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “Our Economic Development director is working on several projects, and our location and highway access makes us in a prime location for transportation and warehousing opportunities as well as continued work to get military support industries off of base and into our community.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “I can’t say what industries are coming into Junction City and Geary County as we don’t know what projects might over the course of the year either come to fruition or be worked on. I can say we will continue to work with numerous existing potential projects and entertain new possibilities. We have a strong focus on projects that relate to our military presence, logistics and distribution, mid-size manufacturing, and we are also very supportive of smaller and entrepreneurial projects locally to grow our community and its business base.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “We know of the pet food business that will go in on Perry. There is discussion about a beef harvest plant, but that is still only in the preliminary stages.” “(I would like to see) a warehouse or distribution center. This however would take an investor willing to build a building that can be used. Bring in manufacturers that can support our current industries by providing components for the businesses that are already exist.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “I would like to see a variety of industries come to our area. We need to make sure that the industry fits into our community. It needs to be beneficial to both the city and the industry. We want that industry to be successful, which in turn will make our community successful. I look forward to seeing what other businesses come to our downtown with the efforts of the Main Street Program.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “(I would like to see) more restaurants and larger high-profile corporations that could build more opportunities to capture the families that are coming from Fort Riley.”
What is your opinion on the proposed meatpacking plant?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “I think at this point in time, it’s too early to say yes or no. If we put a packing plant in, we will require them to have pretreatment.” “I worry about water. I worry about water in any industry. They are all unique.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “I am in favor of creating good, quality jobs in our community, I won’t exclude any industry if it is a good fit. We won’t do anything to negatively impact our community, so regardless of what business wants to come to Junction City, we will do our due diligence to make sure that is right for our community.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “With respect to my position, I will say that whatever kind of industry we are working with will be fully vetted and all the due diligence done by the city and county leadership and our organization before any final decisions are made.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “(Whether it’s a good fit) remains to be seen, as the plan is only in the preliminary stages. Much work still needs to be completed before decisions are made.” “(The deciding factors are) economic impact and environmental impact on the community.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “I stand neutral regarding the meat packing plant. At this time, nothing has been brought before the full commission regarding the plans, the technology to be used, etc. Researching the information, once presented, will be key. Listening to the citizens and hearing their concerns will also be an important step in the decision process.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “I only know what has been discussed from the 4-H center. I have not been briefed on any plans for this. Quality of life for the people of Junction City has to be the only (deciding) factor.”
Have you noticed any divisiveness in the community? How can the city be more cohesive?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “There’s always going to be disagreements, and they’re healthy.” “Everyone has different opinions, and it’s fine. We work through those.” “You elect people to represent you, and they make the decisions. We broadcast our meetings. The agenda packets are on the website. We web-stream our city meetings. … I’ve been a city manager for 33 years and there’s never been a topic that everyone agreed on.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “There is, not just in our city, but also our state and nationally. People are opinionated. The issue I feel we have is that there is a refusal of middle ground.” “We have to be willing to listen to and learn from all opinions and points of view and work together, because ultimately we all want the best for Junction City.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “Allow the community elected officials to do the jobs they were elected to do – they were elected by citizens – and let them work projects and present their information and the due diligence, then have a constructive two-way conversation and listen and visit civilly.
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “There will always be those who are pleased with and those who are upset with decisions that are made, as that is the nature of business. People perceive there is division when concerns are posted on social media, but if you move away from social media and speak directly with citizens across the community, I believe you will find that people are pleased with the growth and future trajectory of the city.” “Be intentional about working together. Information sharing is paramount when its allowed to be shared.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “On certain issues and with what has been brought to the community via news and social media, one would believe there is a division between certain entities. Junction City is a small city with the feel of a small town. … My wish would be that we all could take a step back, listen to the “other” ideas being presented and come up with a plan together that would work best for the community, regardless of whose idea it was.” “Collaboration is key to our community being successful. We must do our part in promoting the wonderful things about our community and what it can offer to others. As I have stated before, we may not always agree on an issue, but I’m always willing to take a seat at the table to discuss the topic and help find a solution.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “Our city has a lot of very passionate people with their visions on how the city should look, run and feel. Divisiveness is good because it will help make this city stronger. Just keep working every day to keep everyone included and have the goal of making Junction City the best it can be.”
How is Junction City already cohesive?
City Manager Allen Dinkel: “We’re moving forward. We have projects moving forward. … I’m not sure that disagreements are bad, because once in a while, it may bring up something I didn’t think about.” “Not all will agree, but the point is, if the majority is for it, we move forward.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill: “I appreciate the sales tax growth, shopping local and taking care of one another during the Pandemic. I look forward to building on that sense of community.”
Director of Economic Development Mickey Fornaro-Dean: “Junction City is a tremendous community with a wealth of assets to work with to build and grow our future. We have a great foundation and need to work from that respect to build on this. We need to know there is potential for solid good growth out there and look at all our options and in a smart and prudent way to move forward. It is my pleasure to work with the City Commission and staff to continue to realize our potential.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler: “Junction City has an amazing future. We need to stay focused on growth moving forward. If we are all on the bus moving in the same direction, we will go far.”
City Commissioner Ronna Larson: “I believe we are all wanting the best for our community, but sometimes we can’t see past our own idea of how to make it great. It would be nice if everyone could be on the same page, but that is not reality. And isn’t that great! Diversity in thoughts, ideas, etc. is what will make our community the best it can be.”
City Commissioner Matthew Bea: “Every day, I work for the city. Growth and cohesiveness is very important to have. Be patient, be open minded and stay healthy. This is key to our future and the next chapter of Junction City.”
