The Junction City Commission approved the city applying for the BASE Grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce at the commission meeting Tuesday. The grant would be used to extend city utilities westward.
The grant requires a 25% match. Allen Dinkel, city manager, said much of those match funds will come from the city’s reserve, and some may come from American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The Building a Stronger Economy Grant is designed to support infrastructure development. Should the city receive the grant, Dinkel said it would use the dollars to extend utilities, including water, wastewater and stormwater, further west from Strauss Boulevard to Taylor Road.
In December, KDOT announced its plan to rebuild the I-70 bridge over Taylor Road with an added interchange, which would become Junction City’s fourth exit off the interstate.
Dinkel said the money from the grant cannot be used for extending Strauss Boulevard to Taylor Road, though that is what the city eventually plans to do. The BASE grant would only go toward extending the utilities. He said the city is in communication with the owners of the properties in that area about the project.
The application is due Feb. 28, so Dinkel said the city will use the time it has to fill it out and likely send it on the day it’s due.
Construction for infrastructure projects started with BASE grant funds must begin within six months of receiving the grant, and those project components funded by the grant must be completed within two years, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Dinkel said the city has conversed about growing west this way since more than 10 years ago, so the project is not a new idea.
“To extend the city out there is the natural place for growth,” he said. “We are working with KDOT also with the interchange being built and how can that start developing that area out there. There’re a lot of moving pieces.”
Dinkel said there are many more grants the city will be looking at applying for this spring which can help with growth and further development.
