USD 475 recently opened up discussion again about the possible uses and offers for the property of the old high school building at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive.
After the city expressed interest for the 29.08-acre property in the past year, the city and school board discontinued their discussion on the topic until this month, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild said.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said the city did send an offer to the school board in the spring, but at the request of USD 475, they will be approving a formal proposal for the use of the property Tuesday night, which, if approved, will be sent to the school Wednesday for their consideration.
The city’s proposal reads that if it attains the site, it will convert the property to public use and “possible future development of public use facilities and amenities.” The possibilities listed in the proposal include a new library, natatorium, sports complex with upgraded fields, walking trail around the site perimeter, additional city parking lot, continued use to the football field and track and possible performance pavilion.
The offer to the school is for the city to buy the property for $1 after it is first demolished and mitigated at the district’s expense.
Wild said submission of the proposal is not an indicator that the school will give the property to the city, however.
The Board of Education is allowing the USD 475 Teaching and Learning Department time to present a proposal to use the old property to build an early childhood center. Wild said the department has until around the end of January to present their potential plan, so the board will not make any decision regarding the property until after that point.
Additionally, Wild said the board has received an offer by another entity that asked to remain undisclosed at this time. He said the school has reached out to the entity about whether the entity would now wish to reveal its identity, and if so, the board will disclose it at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Wild also said he expects the board will not want to have any serious discussions on the matter of the old property until the seating of the newly elected USD 475 Board of Education members in January. He said Feb. 7 is a likely date for consideration of the proposals concerning the property.
Nonetheless, the school is going forward with demolition of the building and the stadium on the property. Wild said the tennis courts and old football field will remain, as many of the discussions the board has had with interested parties involves the use of those two areas on the property.
Wild relayed that state mandates do not require the school board to release the property to the highest bidder, so it is free to use or sell the property as it sees fit and to whom it decides.
“The board will take its time to consider all offers and purposes for that site and will make a rational decision,” Wild said. “The needs of the district will probably have primary interest, and then any other interest that other parties might have would be a secondary consideration.”
