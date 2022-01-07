Cloud County Community College will offer adult education and GED classes beginning Jan.18 in Concordia, Junction City and Clay Center.
The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia; mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City and afternoons in Clay Center to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small, with both classroom and computer instruction.
Those who attend can also improve on basic skills in everyday reading, math and English, as well as learn employability skills, while earning WorkReady Credentials. Computer skills are also a part of the courses, where students can gain basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills and earn technology certificates.
GED test preparation instruction is also available at all three locations. The centers are located at CCCC’s Concordia campus, at the Geary County campus in Junction City and at Dreams Unlimited in Clay Center. All students must attend orientation before enrolling in classes. Students are to call for an orientation appointment. For Junction City, orientation is Jan. 11 and 12. Orientation for Concordia and Clay Center is Jan. 12 and 13. The first day of classes at all three locations is Jan. 18.
All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE/GED director, at 785-243-1435, ext. 335 or 800-729-5101, ext. 335. For information in the Clay Center area, call Kathy Dawson, Dreams Unlimited coordinator at 785-632-2588.
