The Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson were bustling with activity in mid-September. 4-H members from all over the state were participating in judging contests, showing animals, and having exhibits judged as part of the Kansas State Fair. In order to participate in judging contests, the 4-H members had to compete and qualify at local contests. In order to enter a project in the state fair, 4-H members must have received a purple ribbon at the county fair or completed the animal nomination process.
The following are results for the Geary County 4-H members who exhibited. Chelsey Armbruster, photography – blue, senior photography judging contest – participant; Braden Blockcolsky, photography – blue, geology – red; Colden Blockcolsky, geology – blue, visual arts – blue; Kaycee Brown, photography – purple and Special Display Selection; Kacey Butler, Southdown breeding ewe – class 4th, All Other Breeds breeding ewe – class 7th, commercial breeding ewe – class 8th, Dorset market lamb – class 7th, Southdown market lamb – class 4th, Speckle Face market lamb – class 4th; Brittney Dibben, horticulture medium vegetable – white, intermediate photography judging contest – participant; Kourtney Dibben, photography – blue, senior photography judging contest – participant; Mikayla Dibben, food gift package – blue; Alana Donoho, visual arts – purple and Rock Springs Display Selection; Alyce Donoho, photography – purple; Gracie Erichsen, photography – blue, food preservation dried food – purple; Clara Gfeller, demonstration – purple; Emmy Gfeller, commercial breeding ewe – class 9th, Southdown market lamb – class 8th and class 9th; Addison Gibson, photography – blue, foods – white; Kayleigh Goggins, photography – blue; Caden Goodyear, wildlife educational display – blue; Tava Gustafson, fiber arts knitting – blue, Hereford breeding heifer – class 5th, Hereford market beef – class 7th, market meat goat – class 7th and class 9th; Cody Haycook, photography – blue; Olivia Kline, foods – blue, intermediate photography judging contest – participant; Kasen Krinhop, small engines – purple; Nora Kvacik, photography – blue and Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection, foods – blue; Hannah Leasure, food preservation dried foods – red; Travis Leasure, photography – blue, food preservation dried foods – red; Cade McCallum, woodworking – red; Kara McDonald, clothing and textiles – purple, fiber arts needle arts – blue, foods – purple; Hanna Miller, garden flower – purple; Wyatt Miller, visual arts– purple; Kennedy Moreland, photography – blue; Sean Mueller, intermediate photography judging contest – participant; Macie Muto, foods – purple, visual arts – purple, senior photography judging contest – participant; Jada Nabus, photography – blue; Morgan Nabus, photography – blue, fiber arts macramé – purple; Ava Oentrich, clothing and textiles – red, woodworking – blue; Eliot Oentrich, clothing and textiles – blue, woodworking – red; Shevy Olson, photography – blue; Zoey Peterson, photography – blue; Blake Proietti, horticulture medium vegetable – blue; Case Proietti, clothing and textiles – blue, horticulture medium vegetable – red; Tyler Proietti, horticulture medium vegetable – red; Paige Roeser, photography – blue, clothing and textiles – purple, Eloise Ryan, photography – purple, foods – blue, intermediate photography judging contest – 12th place; Creytin Sanner, photography – 2 blue; Grant Slough, reining – champion, ranch horse pattern – 3rd, horsemanship – 3rd, english equitation – 6th, english pleasure – 10th, horse trail – participant, ranch horse rail – participant, ranch horse trail – participant, western pleasure – participant; Austin Sohnrey, foods – red; Kaitlyn Sohnrey, foods – white; Amelia Strauss, visual arts – purple, senior photography judging contest – participant; Charles Strauss, foods – red; Josie Strauss, foods educational exhibit – blue, poetry or prose presentation – participant; Adrian Williams, photography – blue, foods – blue, food preservation dried food – blue; Jewels Williams, photography – purple, food gift package – blue, garden flower – blue.
