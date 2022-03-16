CCCC director speaks at JC Breakfast Optimist Club

Director of the Cloud County Community College Geary County Campus Jennifer Zabokrtsky spoke at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club on March 16.
Zabokrtsky is an alum of the CCCC at the Concordia campus and a graduate of Fort Hays State University. She has worked at CCCC as an Assistant Track Coach, a paraprofessional in the Student Success Center, worked in Financial Aid, served as the Coordinator of Student Services and in 2016, became the Geary County campus director.
“Our students range from Junction City High School students who take our classes while still in high school to ‘post-traditional,’” she said. “‘Post-traditional’ students are those who are working and are perhaps seeking training for a career change. Students who have completed course work at CCCC and are seniors at four-year colleges or universities have a Grade Point Average higher than those who only attended a four year post high school program.”
Zabokrtsky said the Student Success Center helps students improve study skills, find a tutor, a student support services program, a student retention specialist and the Career Center, in which students are assisted in determining their career path. Student Accessibility Services helps students with documented disabilities to access accommodations to be successful. Scholarships are available to assist with the cost of tuition, which is $123.00 per credit hour.
Currently, the most popular course at CCCC is the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing. Nursing Program options include Generic Traditional ADN; LPN to ADN; and a Partnership AAS/BSN. At the completion of a program, students are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam to practice as a registered nurse. The average beginning salary for recent graduates is between $40,000 and $46,000 per year.
Another popular program is the Commercial Truck Driving course, in which students may earn a CDL Class A Truck Driving Certificate. This is a 16-hour course with a maximum enrollment of nine students, Zabokrtsky said.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club celebrates optimism every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Members gather for the breakfast buffet between 6 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. The meeting begins at 6:50 a.m. and concludes by 7:30 a.m. Anyone may attend, and those who attend for the first time receive a free breakfast buffet.
