CHAPMAN LIONS CLUB ANNUAL LABOR DAY GOLF TOURNAMENT Aug 22, 2022 4-PERSON SCRAMBLESunday, September 4th, 2022Indian Hill Golf Course522 Golf Course RdChapman, KSShotgun starts at 8:00am or 1:30pm (please specify morning or afternoon when making reservations)$60.00 per person/$240.00 per team**Entry fee includes:One mulligan for each golfer per nine holesEntry into the putting contest (on practice green)Lunch served from 11:00am to 1:30pm**Cash payouts to top three teams from each flight (number of flights is dependent on number of teams and scores)**Cash prizes for closest to pin, longest putt, and long drive (men and women)**Raffle for two rounds at Colbert Hills — $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 ticketsNOTE — Golf carts are available but are not included in the entry fee. If you need a cart, it needs to be reserved before the tournament.FOR RESERVATIONS, CALL CLUBHOUSE AT 785-922-6203
