City Commissioner Ronna Larson speaks at JC Breakfast Optimist Club

City Commissioner Ronna Larson spoke at the Dec. 29 Celebration of Optimist Gathering.
Larson told the group she grew up in a rural Kansas town, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and currently works at Community Corrections in Junction City as a probation officer.
Larson said her interest in history and city government was one of the reasons for running for a seat on the Junction City Commission. She was first elected for a two-year term and was recently elected to a four-year term.
“I have no agenda. I just want to understand more about city government and serve the citizens who elected me,” she said.
Larson said she believes the city is making progress on debt reduction and she is encouraged by the positivity of the Downtown Mainstreet project and its collaboration with other groups in town.
“It takes all of us coming together to voice our opinions and then move forward,” she said.
An Optimist Club member asked about her position on the proposed slaughterhouse. Larson said she has not formed an opinion yet. She did attend the recent meeting about the issue at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Center but felt the presentation was more one-sided and she hopes there will be another meeting so she and others can learn more about the proposal.
“Economic development is important, but there needs to be the right fit with our community,” she said.
Another Optimist member asked about her position on Sundown Salute and the plans to have simultaneous celebrations in Junction City and in Milford. The Commissioner stated that she hopes the two groups will work together, but she will support both.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6 a.m. The meeting begins at 6:50 a.m. and adjourns at 7:30 a.m.
