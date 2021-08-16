Clarks Creek 4-H club held the monthly meeting on August 9, 2021. This meeting was held with a little twist; it was a parent meeting night. Parents of club officers took the positions of their children for the evening. Some parents are 4-H alumni while some are not so they were getting help from one another, just as 4-Hers do. President Luke Erichsen led the 4-H meeting for the night. Roll call leaders, Kristel Jahnke and Amy Blockcolsky, asked the members, “Are you excited to return to school?” for roll call.
As members and parents gave their officer reports and committee reports, members shared with the club on how they did with club notebooks and club banner. Clarks Creek was happy with having fair back with normalcy this year.
There were two programs. Kassidy Jahnke talked to the club about making flower wall art. The club learned a different technique to use spray paint on the canvas. The other program was led by Heston Jahnke. Heston taught the club the process of how to preserve a catfish head. Heston had examples of his work to show us. Club leaders, Noelle Olson and Amy Blockcolsky, gave reminders about record books and checking information for state fair exhibits. As the 4-H year comes to an end, Clarks Creek will be holding elections at the next meeting on September 13 at 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.