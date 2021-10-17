Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their first club meeting of the new 4-H year Oct. 11.
To kick off this year’s program talks, Braden and Colden Blockcolsky each brought a presentation. Braden Blockcolsky gave a talk about geology, teaching the club about rocks, fossils, minerals and how to examine them for the differences. Colden Blockcolsky taught the club how to tie a fishing clinch knot using his own fishing pole.
Events were discussed and planned for the month of November. Members and those interested should keep an eye out for dates for the Achievement Celebration, the 4-H Foundation Bingo and Soup Supper and officer training.
The club would like to remind the community that enrollment for the new 4-H year is still open. The next meeting will be held Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
