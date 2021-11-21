Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, and the feeling of seasonal joy was brewing inside of members.
Highlights discussed at the meeting included the upcoming Christmas parade and the Christmas giving project. Be sure to look for Clarks Creek 4-H club parade float on November 26.
Lorelei and Shevy Olson gave program talks for the meeting. Lorelei spoke about monochromatic paintings; a monochromatic painting uses one color with different shades and tints. Shevy talked about natural disasters and how to stay safe.
Members of Clarks Creek 4-H Club would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
