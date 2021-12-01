4-H Officer Training will be held Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Senior Citizens Center in Junction City. All club officers should plan to attend. The agenda includes some opening group activities and time to learn about officer positions in small group breakouts.
4-H Council chose Saturday, Feb. 19 for Geary County 4-H Club Day. Mark this day, and look for further information and entry materials in the December 4-H Newsletter.
Registration for 4-H members to attend 4-H Camp at a 10% discount this summer has been extended through Nov. 30.
The Geary County 4-H Foundation will give support to Geary County 4-H members in the amount of $225 for camp experiences at Rock Springs (this replaces the half scholarships given for camp in the past since there are now multiple options and prices for camp). At this time, the plan is to directly apply that payment to each camper’s account through Rock Springs.
Purple Power Pack 4-H Camp group has chosen Session 2 (June 12-15) as our preferred camp date choice. During this time, you can expect some agents and more youth from Dickinson, Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties to be at Rock Springs. Your family can
decide whether you would like to have your campers attend at this time or any of the other sessions. There are camp options for youth currently in 2nd grade and older, including teens.
Contact the Extension Office with questions about Geary County’s involvement in camp. For more information and to register, visit rockspringsranch4hcamp.org.
