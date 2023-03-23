Optimist Club

Optimist Club president Anita Miller welcomed real estate agent Lance Custer to last week’s meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club. (Photo courtesy of Ferrell Miller)

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club met March 15 at the Hampton Inn for their weekly meeting.

President Nita Miller shared that the YMCA needs contributions to purchase a divider curtain in their gym to provide play space and eating space for youth. The Optimist Club agreed to donate $500. towards the purchase of the curtain.

