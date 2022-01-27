Donna Price, director of the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s “Celebration of Optimism” held Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Hampton Inn.
Marcie Fiorentino, Junction City High School Freshman Success Academy Principal, was officially inducted into the JC Breakfast Optimist Club by Dana Wiegand, as well.
Price told members she worked in Goodland, Kansas and later Lincoln and Alliance, Nebraska in the newspaper business. When she returned to Goodland, Donna served as the CVB Director for 19 years.
“When the position became open in Geary County, I was encouraged to apply, was hired and began work last October. I love it,” she said. “The County Commissioners dissolved the previous board of directors, and we are in the process of rebuilding that board. I enjoy working with a board that brings different ideas and suggests different initiatives.”
Price said the county has a lot of history and that she wants to tell people about it.
“I want to tell people about the wildlife for photographing and hunting; the Freedom Frontier; access from I-70; small and medium sized business opportunities among other things,” she said. “It is important that the CVB, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission, Mainstreet Project and all of us work together to promote this area.”
When asked what she perceives as the biggest drawback to progress in Geary County, Price said she believes it is in finding ways to work together.
Other guests at “Celebration of Optimism” were Brad Carlton and Ron Johnson. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on South Washington Street in Junction City. Guests receive a free breakfast buffet when they attend the first time.
