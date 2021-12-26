At the Dec. 22 Celebration of Optimist Gathering, Red Dunham was recognized for being a member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club for 53 years. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club was first organized 60 years ago in 1961.
Ray Ibarra, director of Public Works for Junction City was the guest speaker. He told members that his department is responsible for the streets, sanitation, utilities, water distribution, the airport and the fleet of vehicles used to perform their duties.
Recent projects, he said, have included paving the last half mile of Blue Jay Way and the roundabout near the new Junction City High School; changing the water meters to an automatic read; planning to improve the dam and change the spillway at Homer’s Pond and other street improvements and maintenance. He said in 2022, a new bridge will be constructed over the railroad tracks and in 2023, repairs will be made to the roundabout on South Washington Street.
“Bike and walking trails are being constructed or added,” Ibarra said. “One example is a path from Seventh Street to the new Junction City High School.”
Ibarra also shared information about the city’s lack of water after the storm.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6 a.m. The meeting begins at 6:50 a.m. and adjourns at 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.