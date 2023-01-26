Dr. Ferrell Miller and Nita Miller
Pictured left to right are Dr. Ferrell Miller and Nita Miller, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

 Courtesy photo

It’s All About You was the topic of Dr. Ferrell Miller’s presentation at the January 25 Celebration of Optimism meeting at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Ferrell used the three parts of the accordion the keyboard, bellows and bass buttons to demonstrate that “music on the accordion cannot be played unless all three parts work in consort with each other. He stated that “this is true in life. We make decisions about who we trust, who we spend time with, what kind of person we are and want to become, will be one who works with or against others to compromise and make things better.”

Ferrell was five years old when he began taking lessons to learn to play the accordion. At the end of a trial period, he was given an aptitude test to determine potential and for his parents to make a decision about continuing with lessons. He failed his first test and his mother cried and asked that he be given a second test. That happened and perhaps he was allowed to pass the second test. That was the beginning of his relationship with his teacher.