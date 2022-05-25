Patsy Johnson, Geary County Historical Society’s director of Programs and Education, spoke at the May 25 “Celebration of Optimism” gathering in the Hampton Inn in Junction City.
Johnson shared information about the Summer Camp at the Museum. A total of 25 children attended the Kansas Catastrophe Camp.
Johnson explained that her goal is to make learning about history fun through hands-on STEAM activities. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The focus is on Geary County history. Her plans for the week will focus on the Ice Age, dinosaurs that lived in this area, tornadoes, the Dust Bowl, flooding and an opportunity for students to build their own smores solar oven. It is an engineering project in which students are given the materials needed to make the solar oven but cannot heat up the smores until they figure out how to get the oven to work for them.
“It is important to not only know the facts about catastrophes like tornadoes and the Dust Bowl, but to figure out ways to prevent them or minimize the damage in the future,” Johnson said. “Are there ways to conserve soil and natural resources so devastation will be lessened in the future?”
Not only does Johnson conduct the camp, but she also has gone into many of the USD 475 schools and local nursing homes to do presentations about Geary County history. Students have also come to the museum with their class for tours, and they are given an invitation to return with their parents for more information.
Although Johnson grew up in Ohio, she has moved with her husband to other locations. Her position prior to coming to GCHS was teaching and grant writing for the Manhattan Catholic Schools. She and her husband will soon be moving to North Carolina, where she hopes to be involved with a non-profit and teach STEAM concepts.
