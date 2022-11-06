Club News Geary County 4-H achievement celebration By Ginger D. Kopfer Geary County K-State Research & Extension Nov 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Appreciation Award – Chuck and Jaye Otte were presented with the 4-H Appreciation Award. Courtesy Photos Family of the Year – The Mark and Pamela Miller family was selected as the 2022 4-H Family of the Year. Family members include Newt, Pamela, Hanna, Wyatt, and Mark. Buy Now I Dare You Award – Ava Oentrich and Mikayla Dibben were selected as winners of the I Dare You Award. Buy Now Key Award – Macie Muto earned the 4-H Key Award. Buy Now Outstanding Boy and Girl – The Geary County 4-H Outstanding Boy and Girl for 2022 are Macie Muto and Blake Proietti. Buy Now Outstanding Record Books – Outstanding Record Book winners were Archer Anderes, Adrian Williams, Gracen Gfeller, Kara McDonald, and Mikayla Dibben. Not pictured, Chelsey Armbruster. Buy Now Rob Smith – Adrian Williams was chosen as the winner of the Rob Smith Citizenship Award. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual 4-H Achievement Celebration was held on Saturday, November 5th. Special award winners included:FRONTIER FARM CREDIT OUTSTANDING RECORD BOOK AWARDSAge 7-9Archer AnderesGracen GfellerAge 10-13Kara McDonaldAdrian WilliamsAge 14 and olderMikayla DibbenChelsey ArmbrusterKEY AWARDMacie MutoROB SMITH CITIZENSHIP AWARDAdrian WilliamsOUTSTANDING BOY & GIRL AWARDSBlake ProiettiMacie Muto4-H APPRECIATION AWARDChuck & Jaye OtteI DARE YOU AWARDSMikayla DibbenAva OentrichGEARY COUNTY OUTSTANDING 4-H PROJECT LEADERLara Strauss4-H FAMILY OF THE YEARMark Miller family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Award Celebration Agriculture Achievement Geary County Macie Muto Adrian Williams Mikayla Dibben Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVOTERS GUIDE | Geary County District 1 candidates talk packing plants and Stormont Vail (copy)Police report for Oct. 31, 2022Police log Oct. 18 through Oct. 24Gary Wayne MillerSCARE TACTICS | Zombie Toxin owner shares what it takes to run haunted houseFrances MoritzK-State College of Veterinary Medicine again earns national recognition for diversity effortsK-State men open season with Washburn exhibitionK-State Salina, Great Plains Manufacturing host event for Salina area high school students about new scholars programOgden woman arrested after shooting husband in head Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Sudok 4x5 Political ad 2022 number Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
