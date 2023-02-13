Geary County 4-H members were busy Saturday morning competing in the annual Geary County 4-H Day at the First Presbyterian Church. Those 4-H members awarded top purple and 2nd purple ribbons will be eligible to compete in Regional 4-H Club Day on March 26th in Clay Center. Results are as follows.
Model Meetings
Blue Line 4-H Club – top purple
Clarks Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Gavel Games –
Senior Division
Lyon Creek 4-H Club (Clara Gfeller, Hanna Miller, Amelia Strauss, Charles Strauss, Josie Strauss) – top purple
Brookside 4-H Club (Alana Donoho, Allyson Donoho, Alyce Donoho, Meilia Taylor) – 1st alternate blue
Gavel Games –
Junior Division
Lyon Creek 4-H Club (Declan Boehm, Gracen Gfeller, April Strauss, Arthur Strauss, Adrian Williams) – top purple
Sharing
Odynn Beamer, Humboldt 4-H Club – participation
Elena Svoboda, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – participation
Show & Tell
Declan Boehm, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – participation
Camden Kramer, Blue Line 4-H Club – participation
Public Speaking –
Senior Division
Josie Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Mikayla Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Kourtney Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Nagomi Yamamoto, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Kaitlyn Sohnrey, Humboldt 4-H Club – white
Project Talks
Archer Anderes, Blue Line 4-H Club – top purple
Caden Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Adrian Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Tyler Proietti, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Reagan Kehoe, Blue Line 4-H Club – red
Cade McCallum, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Kinley McCallum, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Case Proietti, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Demonstrations
and Illustrated Talks –
Senior Division
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Brittney Dibben & Addison Gibson, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Grady Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Elaina Schmidt, Blue Line 4-H Club – 3rd alternate blue
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – blue
Demonstrations
and Illustrated Talks – Junior Division
Grant Slough, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Gracen Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 2nd purple
Charles Weigel, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Deyton Dibben, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Eliot Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Ava Schmidt, Blue Line 4-H Club – red
Readings –
Senior Division
Amelia Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – top purple
Hanna Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Addison Gibson, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Newt Miller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Cori Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
Travis Leasure, Brookside 4-H Club – red
William Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – red
Readings –
Junior Division
Kara McDonald, Blue Line 4-H Club – top purple
Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Grason Fielder, Blue Line 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Kyla McDonald, Blue Line 4-H Club – blue
Arthur Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Instrumental Solo –
Senior Division
William Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – blue
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – red
Instrumental Solo –
Junior Division
Kara McDonald, Blue Line 4-H Club – top purple
Archer Anderes, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Reagan Kehoe, Blue Line 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
Aurora Garrison, Blue Line 4-H Club – red
April Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – red
Presley Trevino, Humboldt 4-H Club – red
Instrumental Ensemble
Alana Donoho & Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club – blue
Solo Dance –
Junior Division
Aurora Garrison, Blue Line 4-H Club – top purple
Malik Hyder, Blue Line 4-H Club – 1st alternate blue
Roman Garrison, Blue Line 4-H Club – 2nd alternate blue
