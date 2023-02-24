JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Ginger Kopfer

Pictured left to right: Ginger Kopfer, Geary County K-State Research and Extension Agent and Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President

 Courtesy photo

Ginger Kopfer, Geary County K-State Research and Extension Agent, was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism gather in Feb. 22. Ginger stated that “she had been involved in 4-H and FFA in high school.” Following high school, she graduated from Kansas State University. “Kansas State University and 4-H have a partnership because KSU is a land grant university. 4-H is involved in every county in Kansas. Clubs meet one time per month and learn about public speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, working with animals and many other topics. Public speaking is the most feared topic”, but with training and a variety of experiences, 4-H’ers become more confident.

The most popular topics 4-H members want to learn more about include photography and food and nutrition. All the topics mentioned, and others are used to prepare members for participation in the Geary County Free Fair. “We have 90% of our members who present livestock or projects for the fair”, Ginger said.

