Ginger Kopfer, Geary County K-State Research and Extension Agent, was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism gather in Feb. 22. Ginger stated that “she had been involved in 4-H and FFA in high school.” Following high school, she graduated from Kansas State University. “Kansas State University and 4-H have a partnership because KSU is a land grant university. 4-H is involved in every county in Kansas. Clubs meet one time per month and learn about public speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, working with animals and many other topics. Public speaking is the most feared topic”, but with training and a variety of experiences, 4-H’ers become more confident.
The most popular topics 4-H members want to learn more about include photography and food and nutrition. All the topics mentioned, and others are used to prepare members for participation in the Geary County Free Fair. “We have 90% of our members who present livestock or projects for the fair”, Ginger said.
Ginger also shared that “Our members participate in community projects. Some of those include food drives, sending items to deployed soldiers, being Bell Ringers for the Salvation Army and visiting older adults in nursing homes. A Tuft Research Study showed that 4-H members are more likely to achieve in high school and college, more likely to become positive contributors to their communities, and less likely to be depressed”. Even with “the many choices young people have today to be involved in lots of things, there are 150 4-H members in Geary County.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn on South Washington Street. First time visitors receive a breakfast buffet which is served at 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM.
