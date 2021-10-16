The monthly meeting of the Humboldt Creek 4-H Club was called to order in the 4-H Senior Citizen Center on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. The September meeting was the first meeting for this 4-H year. Following the new year, they elected officers for their club. The discussion of making fleece blankets for the CASA organization was brought to the table and passed. The club also discussed if they should decorate a Christmas tree for the Geary County Historical Society to auction off and use the money for their organization. The club is excited to start a new year of 4-H.

