The JC Breakfast Optimist Club donated $200 to the JC Community Band’s Jack Moore Scholarship Fund.
Vic Wong, organizer, and director of the band received the check and told club members that a youth from the Community Band may apply for the scholarship and if awarded may attend the summer band camp at Fort Hays State University in July. Vic also shared that the Community Band will resume their programs on Sunday afternoons during the month of June after two years absence because of COVID restrictions and in the interest of safety for band members and their audiences.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club also celebrated optimism March 23 with guest speaker Gaylynn Childs, retired director of the Geary County Historical Society. Childs said the Kansas Territorial Capitol was built 165 years ago and was used for only five days.
In 1855, communities like Pawnee were established near Fort Riley. Pawnee was built along the Kansas River. A two-story building, which was to be the capitol building of the Kansas Territory was built in May 1855, which would be used by the legislature for meetings. The House of Representatives would be on one floor and the Senate on the other.
Andrew Reeder was appointed by U.S. President Franklin Pierce to be the Governor of the Kansas Territory. Early in his term, Governor Reeder experienced conflict with Missourians who wanted the Kansas Territory to be a slave state. Reeder wanted Kansas to be a free state. The Missourians came to the site of the Capitol armed with weapons and their whiskey to influence the decision. They drove voters from the polls and stuffed the ballot box. There were more votes cast in favor or slavery than there were people eligible to vote.
Governor Reeder declared the voting invalid. The so-called Bogus Legislature adjourned, and the legislature was transferred to Shawnee Mission. This gave rise to the issue of slavery and the beginning of the Civil War.
President Franklin Pierce did not agree with Governor Reeder’s position and the outcome of the meeting at Pawnee. In July of 1855, Reeder was removed from the Governorship and experienced death threats. Andrew Reeder left Kansas.
Secretary of Defense Jefferson Davis extended the boundaries of Fort Riley and took over the area where the town of Pawnee had existed. Notice was given to those still living in Pawnee to leave. This was also during and following the cholera epidemic. Soldiers later came and tore down the town, but the Capitol was left standing.
After the Civil War, and up to 2014, the building had been restored and maintained for visitors. On April 16, 2022, the building will be open on Saturdays and Sundays for tours.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club celebrates optimism every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Members gather for the breakfast buffet between 6-6:50 a.m. The meeting begins at 6:50 p.m. and concludes by 7:30 a.m. Anyone may attend, and those who attend for the first time receive a free breakfast buffet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.