Taylor Booth was a guest of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Wednesday morning and has become a new member, sponsored by Dana Wiegand. Two other guests were speakers from the Fort Riley Special Needs Rodeo and the Junction City Little Theater Summer Theater Program.
Laurie McCauley shared information about the Exceptional Family Member Program at Fort Riley.
“The EFMP is designed to assist active duty and full-time National Guard Service members under Title 10, United States Code, with family members with special needs through selective assignment and reassignment,” she said. “Any family member listed on the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System is eligible for assistance if there is a condition which limits that individual’s ability to function daily and/or requires ongoing counseling, training, education, therapy, treatment or care that requires a specialist, even once a year.”
One of the upcoming events sponsored by the EFMP is the annual Special Needs Rodeo on July 16 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Junction City Rodeo Arena at the 4-H Center located at 1107 Spring Valley Road in Junction City. Children will ride a lead horse, learn to rope, experience a rocking bull ride and enjoy other activities. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club provides t-shirts for each of the children who attend and participate.
Tiffany Naccarato, President of the Junction City Little Theater, told the Optimists that “Bettina Coover, Betty Cleary, Mona Kessinger and Alma Hornbaker established the JCLT in 1955. Bettina created opportunities in the summer for youth to learn about the theater, dance and music. That concept has continued until now with expanded experiences for youth to learn about going through a formal audition, learning about props, stage makeup set design and more.
This summer the range of ages for children begins with kindergarten through high school seniors. “Curtain Call Kids” has about 35 kindergarten through second grade children learning about the theater and three Disney songs. A total of 37 children in grades third through fifth are preparing Newsies, a Disney drama, and 46 of the older children are preparing Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Each production will be performed at the C.L. Hoover Opera House with tickets available online.
“There are people in our community who have a passion for the arts and involvement of youth in the arts,” Naccarato said. She thanked the JC Breakfast Optimist Club for their continued support of the arts in our community.
